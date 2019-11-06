Try to imagine the scene: you come to take your car after a day of work, or dinner, and you find like this Tesla Model 3 owner discovered his. In any other vehicle, you would probably ask nearby buildings for witnesses or even CCTV images their cameras could have captured. In a Tesla, he probably just rushed to see what Sentry Mode had filmed. And there it is, this time with a perfectly legible license plate.

The action developed in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, in China. And the video is from a Chinese Tesla Model 3 owner. The JayInShanghai YouTube channel put subtitles in English so that we could follow what the owner originally wrote.

The video shows the truck driver coming and having to maneuver to turn since it is too big. The problem is that its bumper goes straight into the left side of the Model 3 and rips it off.

We are not sure if the truck driver felt what he did at the steering wheel, but there is no way that he did not hear the front bumper of the Model 3 being torn apart. That must have made a loud noise. Whether he listened or not to the accident, the fact is that he just left, probably unaware that the Tesla has cameras and Sentry Mode.

According to the video description, the owner is now using the video to prove who did this to his car and to seek the proper compensation for the damages. With a readable license plate, it must not have been difficult to find the truck driver.

The funny part of the video is to realize the Model 3 could be subject to much worse. Check this guy coming on the wrong way of the road. In the video, you can see the car almost hits a truck that approaches.

China's traffic kills around 300,000 people every year. In absolute numbers, it is the deadliest environment involving cars. Compared to the countries colossal population, these numbers get diluted. We hope they improve traffic education there so that it gets safer one day.

Regarding Sentry Mode, it is such a nice feature we bet competitors will soon copy and present it with another name as a significant technological advance. As some are currently doing with over-the-air updates, for example. We just wonder which will be the first to do that after Tesla.

Video Description Via JayInShanghai On YouTube: