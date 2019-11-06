Sales are improving and soon plug-ins might overtake conventional hybrids.
Thanks to unprecedented growth in demand for all-electric cars, the British plug-in car market recently reached its new all-time high market share of almost 4.4% (slightly above the previous record of 3.8% in August 2019).
In October, new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 6,281 (up 41.8% year-over-year), while overall market shrunk by 6.7%.
BEV sales are booming but PHEVs this time didn't make any positive contribution:
- BEVs 3,162 (up 151.8% year-over-year) at market share of 2.2%
- PHEVs: 3,119 (down 1.7% year-over-year) at market share of 2.2%
- Total: 6,281 (up 41.8% year-over-year) at market share of almost 4.4%
Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – October 2019
"Registrations of diesel cars fell for the 31st month, down -28.3%, while petrols also declined, by -3.2%. Bucking the overall trend, electrified cars continued to grow in popularity. Hybrid electric cars increased by a considerable +28.9%, with 7,950 leaving showrooms, as battery electric vehicle registrations almost tripled, up +151.8% to 3,162 units. Plug-in hybrids, however, fell just short of their positive performance in the same month last year, down -1.7%.3 Combined, alternatively fuelled vehicle registrations reached 9.9% market share in the month – the highest on record, up from 6.9% last year."
Sadly, we don't have any data about particular plug-in car models.
And here are the numbers for ten months:
- BEVs: 28,259 (up 125.1% year-over-year)
- PHEVs: 25,892 (down 26.7% year-over-year)
- Total: 54,151 (up 19.1% year-over-year), average market share of 2.7%
Source: SMMT