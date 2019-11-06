Thanks to unprecedented growth in demand for all-electric cars, the British plug-in car market recently reached its new all-time high market share of almost 4.4% (slightly above the previous record of 3.8% in August 2019).

In October, new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 6,281 (up 41.8% year-over-year), while overall market shrunk by 6.7%.

BEV sales are booming but PHEVs this time didn't make any positive contribution:

BEVs 3,162 (up 151.8% year-over-year) at market share of 2.2%

(up 151.8% year-over-year) at market share of PHEVs: 3,119 (down 1.7% year-over-year) at market share of 2.2%

(down 1.7% year-over-year) at market share of Total: 6,281 (up 41.8% year-over-year) at market share of almost 4.4%

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – October 2019

"Registrations of diesel cars fell for the 31st month, down -28.3%, while petrols also declined, by -3.2%. Bucking the overall trend, electrified cars continued to grow in popularity. Hybrid electric cars increased by a considerable +28.9%, with 7,950 leaving showrooms, as battery electric vehicle registrations almost tripled, up +151.8% to 3,162 units. Plug-in hybrids, however, fell just short of their positive performance in the same month last year, down -1.7%.3 Combined, alternatively fuelled vehicle registrations reached 9.9% market share in the month – the highest on record, up from 6.9% last year."

Sadly, we don't have any data about particular plug-in car models.

And here are the numbers for ten months:

BEVs: 28,259 (up 125.1% year-over-year)

(up 125.1% year-over-year) PHEVs: 25,892 (down 26.7% year-over-year)

(down 26.7% year-over-year) Total: 54,151 (up 19.1% year-over-year), average market share of 2.7%

Source: SMMT