When the car is reinventing itself to remain as the leading personal transportation option, companies have to follow suit. That is the case for Lister, famous for creating extremely capable combustion-engined cars based on Jaguar models. If Jaguar is going electric, with the I-Pace and with the future XJ, so is Lister with the SUV-E, its first BEV based on the I-Pace.

Gallery: Check the Lister SUV-E, The Hottest Jaguar I-Pace To Date

Just like Steinbauer, Lister found out it is not necessary to spend a lot of money on mechanical changes when it relates to EVs. We may eventually get there, but now all it takes is a well-done software update that tells the battery and the motors they can deliver more than the production vehicle. But the British company does not stick just to that to make the I-Pace become the SUV-E.

Lister knows weight and aerodynamics play a fantastic role not only in energy-efficiency in EVs. They are also crucial to performance. That is why the company developed an adjustable lowered suspension for the SUV-E, which reduced the frontal area of the vehicle.

Regarding mass, Lister changed the regular bumpers, front and rear splitters, bonnet, and roof spoiler for carbon fiber parts, which are much lighter. It also uses GRP – glass-reinforced plastic – on wheel arch extensions and front grille surround. The car also gets carbon-ceramic brakes. That leads to a weight reduction of 100 kg (220.5 lb).

With all the changes, the Lister SUV-E is able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds. The regular I-Pace does the same in 4.6 s. There are probably some improvements on top speed as well, but Lister has not released anything about that.

With 60 options of leather colors for the interior, 2000 options of stitching, exclusive wheels, and any paintwork the customer desires, prices start at £125,000. When you remember an I-Pace starts from £69,995 in the UK, it is a 78.6 percent increase. Will that attract lots of customers? Probably not, but that is precisely what the ones that will contact Lister desire: a sense of specialness.