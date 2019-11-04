Bloomberg recently surveyed a whopping 5,000 Tesla Model 3 owners to learn more about Tesla. The survey covered Quality and Reliability, Service and Charging, Autopilot, and Market Evolution.

To say that Tesla has had its fair share of struggles — and continues to endure loads of adversity — would be a severe understatement. However, most everything the company is up against and has been working through for years is totally expected. In the grand scheme of it all, Tesla is really a brand new automaker. Many other automakers have been around for decades and are still struggling in a number of ways.

Perhaps the only positive that can be said about all of the skepticism and scrutiny surrounding Tesla is that it lights a fire for the company to undergo constant improvement. While Bloomberg's survey and related article are fair to point out some continuing issues, Tesla's improvement in many areas is abundantly clear.

Galileo Russell (HyperChange TV) takes us through the information. He points out that Tesla's build quality has improved greatly, and the need for service is now below the industry average.

Check out the video above. Then, scroll down and click on the link below to read Bloomberg's Tesla Model 3 survey. Finally, leave us your thoughts in the comment section.

