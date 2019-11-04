After a series of worrying news, NIO is showing positive progress in China as sales in October noticeably increased to the third-best result ever.

In total, NIO delivered 2,526 electric cars, 61% more than a year ago and 25.1% more than in September.

The ES6 (5-seat SUV) deliveries are at a record level, while the ES8 is rebuilding very slowly.

ES6: 2,220 (new)

(new) ES8: 306 (down 83%)

NIO sales in China – October 2019

Now, if only NIO would be able to keep momentum in November and December (with sales results at least above 3,000), it would bring back the hope of limiting losses.

One of the factors behind increased demand might be a new 84 kWh battery pack option for both models (instead 70 kWh standard).

William Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO said: