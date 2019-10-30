Mercedes-Benz EQC, which entered limited production in May, is affected by its first recall as Daimler noted a potentially defective bolt in the differential (in the front-drive unit).

It's not known how many EQC were produced so far and how many of those are affected. Unofficial news from the German automotive trade journal kfz betrieb is that some 1,700 EQC need to be recalled.

"“Daimler AG has determined that on certain EQC vehicles the bolt in the front axle differential transmission might not meet durability specifications. Thus, it cannot be ruled out, that the bolt breaks over lifetime,” the carmaker said. The fault could interrupt torque transmission to the front axle, leading to a vehicle stall. Additionally, if parts of the broken bolt become lodged within the differential transmission, this might affect the ability to control the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, Daimler said."

Mercedes-Benz didn't yet even start regular retail customer deliveries of the EQC, which is not a surprise as many manufacturers proceed with extreme caution and ramp-ups slowly.

That would explain why the 2019 production was sold out so fast. The supply is simply scarce.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQC

37 Photos

Mercedes-Benz EQC specs:

range of 417 km (259 miles) (WLTP)

range of 445-471 km (277-293 miles) (NEDC)

energy consumption at 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km (NEDC)

80 kWh battery pack (384 cells)

battery pack (384 cells) battery pack weight of 625 kg

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive (two asynchronous motors)

system output 300 kW (408 HP) and 760 Nm of torque

AC charging takes 11 hours (7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger)

DC fast charging takes around 40 minutes (10-80% SOC)

Length/width (incl. mirrors)/height: 4,761/1,884 (2,096) /1,623 mm

Kerb weight (EC)/perm. GVW/payload (EC): 2,495/2,940/445 kg

Luggage compartment (depending on equipment fitted): approx. 500 l

Source: Reuters