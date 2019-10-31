It's human nature to feel good about winning at arguably anything, as long as it's fair and no one gets hurt. This Tesla Model 3 Performance driver recorded a win on his very first run, albeit against a coal-rolling Dodge truck that likely had no chance of ever outperforming the Tesla, aside from taking the win for noise and air pollution. We're very thankful the video has no sound and we weren't there to experience the smells.

There's probably not a souped-up pickup truck out there that could compete with any Tesla vehicle. However, we've seen the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Model S P100D blow away a long list of high-performance gas-powered cars.

In any of these cases, it's more about the symbolism than anything else. These Tesla races are a testament to the success of electric cars and the fact that they are not subpar. In fact, they're better than polluting, coal-rolling gassers in every way.

Who really cares if their car is super fast at the strip or on the track? It's not like you should be driving your car like you stole it. We've seen too many cases of people driving their Teslas too fast and unsafely, which often doesn't end well. If you want to race your car, do it legally, at a track like this ... and, most importantly, make sure you beat the heck out of as many fossil cars as possible.

