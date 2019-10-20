Coal rolling is a thing among some pickup truck owners, apparently. Especially towards Tesla vehicles. Public embarrassment is also on the menu, as this video from Craig Hart demonstrates. Because coal rollers will never be as fast as a Tesla, for as much as they wish they were. They would eat dust every single time if there were a free path of asphalt in front of both vehicles. As there is in the video above.

Hart says he was on Autopilot when he noticed this coal roller approach. When the pickup truck starts to make smoke and to accelerate to throw that on the Tesla, Hart floors his EV and leaves the pickup truck behind.

He could have left it even further if he was not a conscious driver. This is the closest the pickup truck got of overtaking the EV.

Even at full throttle, it gets farther.

And farther.

After proving who is faster, Hart said he left the pickup truck pass. It is a pity we cannot see its driver’s ashamed face on the video. We bet he will not tell anyone about this sad episode – for coal rollers.

Apart from being illegal in most places, this dirty practice is one of the reasons why EVs will eventually dominate the personal transportation market.

They do now throw fumes and pollutants in anybody’s faces. They make the most of their owners’ money by converting most of what they spend charging into pure movement. They are so quiet people even have to ask them to emit sounds so that distracted or blind people are not in danger with them on the streets.

Coal rolling will probably remain a thing for as long as Tesla and other EV drivers are too distracted not to show them how fast they actually are. Where it is legally possible, of course. After all, two wrongs do not make a right. One thing we can’t deny, though: it is refreshing to give coal rollers a breath of fresh air. And some sense of reality.

