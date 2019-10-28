Just last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated during the company's Q3 earnings call that yet another major update was coming soon. He said Tesla would boost vehicles' power, in addition to adding more range, and features like scheduled charging.

Mere days later, the over-the-air software update began rolling out, though it will take a few weeks for all owners to receive the update. Moreover, as always, the update's impact will vary depending on the vehicle.

Interestingly, this latest update also adds a new Automatic Navigation feature. Prior to owners reporting this feature, Tesla hadn't revealed anything publically. According to the automaker (via Electrek):

Automatic Navigation starts a route to a likely destination when you get in your car. Automatic Navigation routes you to locations associated with upcoming calendar events, to Work when leaving Home in the morning (Monday through Friday) and Home when leaving Work in the afternoon or evening (Monday through Friday). To adjust Automatic Navigation, tap Controls > Navigation > Automatic Navigation. To set your work and home addresses, tap Navigate ten tap Home or Work and enter the address as necessary, then tap Save.

As far as the power boost is concerned, owners are already reporting the increase. Tesla notes that the bump is approximately 5 percent.

Tesla owners have been requesting scheduled vehicle charging and preconditioning for some time. This update adds such a feature, which is referred to as Scheduled Departure. Tesla's release notes explain:

It’s now easier to have your car comfortable and ready to drive with Scheduled Departure. For any location (e.g. Home), pug in your car and select a time for when you want your car to be ready to drive. nce your specified time is set, the car will schedule charging to complete before peak electricity rates begin (6AM) to reduce energy costs and ensure consistent regenerative braking and performance. it also automatically starts climate control so the cabin is comfortable at the set departure time. To enable Scheduled Departure for the current location, go to Charging > Schedule/ Then select DEPART AT and set the departure time, choose whether you’d like Scheduled Departure to apply ALL WEEK or only on WEEKDAYS. If ALL WEEK is selected, you have the option to “Precondition Cabin on Weekdays Only” by selecting the checkbox.

Perhaps the most important piece of information concerning this update is that we have yet to learn about any impact to range. Over time, we're sure there will be reports coming, as long as the range was actually addressed with this update. If not, we can only assume that will happen in another upcoming series of updates.