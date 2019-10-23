The market offer is stronger than ever, but without as generous incentives as before, sales are going through a period of decline.
Sales of plug-in electric cars in China were growing fast, even when the overall automotive market was shrinking. However, since summer, plug-ins are now falling even quicker than the overall market.
EV Sales Blog reports 76,676 sales in September (down 27% year-over-year) at 4% market share. Total passenger car sales decreased by 6%, which shows how bad the situation is.
The drop was caused by the changes in the policy, applied on June 26:
- No more subsidies for New Energy Vehicles with a range below 250 km (155 miles) NEDC
- halved subsidies for higher range models
Both categories are decreasing - BEVs by 20% and PHEVs by 45%.
After nine months of 2019, sales stand at almost 872,000 and an average 5.7% market share.
Plug-in electric car sales in China – September 2019
Model rank
September brings a surprise Top 5 without a single model from BYD, but there is the Tesla Model 3 (estimated) and BMW 530Le plug-in hybrid. Moreover, the new GAC Aion S did well:
- BAIC EU-Series - 8,710
- Baojun E-Series – 5,353
- Tesla Model 3 - 4,200
- GAC Aion S - 4,006
- BMW 530Le plug-in hybrid - 3,486
A noteworthy result is 2,236 sales of SOL E20X (a new brand and model launched by JAC Volkswagen - JV between Volkswagen and Jianghuai Automobile Group).
Here is the Top 30 for September (official numbers only, so no Tesla included):
Here, on the other hand, we can take a look at the Top 20 for the year:
Source: EV Sales Blog