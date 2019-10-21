A blue Tesla Model 3 was seen at the test track doing some testing.
Here is one of the first videos of a Tesla Gigafactory 3-made Tesla Model 3, tested at the small test track built along with the facility (see the video from 8:21 on).
As we can see, the brief tests include acceleration and braking. The track is equipped also with a section for testing suspension.
We encourage you to take a look also at the rest of the video, provided by 乌瓦, as there are other things worth checking out:
New logo on main manufacturing building
Trucks already supplies parts
Second-stage of investment in the southern part progresses quickly
Power substation (left) is online, new building under construction (right):
Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube:
See the MDEL3 road test\Tesla factory name has appeared\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai
The Tesla factory name finally appeared on the wall of the factory. In the black-grey wall, the white Tesla English font looks extraordinarily bright. I saw it was a little excited. In the past year, I always looked forward to the Tesla factory name appearing on the factory wall, and this day I finally waited.
Tesla produced the MDEL3's birth certificate, and Tesla accelerated the construction progress. We can see that the container dock at the factory is full of container trucks. From the air, it is so spectacular and exciting!
A MDEL3 previously manufactured by the factory was on-site road test. Obviously, for the sake of confidentiality, the security of Zhengjia Road, which is close to the road test site, has once again been strengthened. From time to time, security personnel can watch the patrols on and off the battery car and see strange vehicles. And suspicious people will stalk, and they will stop immediately when shooting, and I am no exception.
With the issuance of Tesla's birth certificate, Tesla will enter the stage of production. According to the news, in the Shanghai-based Tesla Mdel3, the standard of all aspects of the product is stricter than the United States, which means that Tesla attaches importance to the Chinese market.