Here is one of the first videos of a Tesla Gigafactory 3-made Tesla Model 3, tested at the small test track built along with the facility (see the video from 8:21 on).

As we can see, the brief tests include acceleration and braking. The track is equipped also with a section for testing suspension.

We encourage you to take a look also at the rest of the video, provided by 乌瓦, as there are other things worth checking out:

New logo on main manufacturing building

Trucks already supplies parts

Second-stage of investment in the southern part progresses quickly

Power substation (left) is online, new building under construction (right):