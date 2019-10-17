Tesla was officially added to a government list of approved automotive manufacturers in China, which is required to start production at the Tesla Gigafactory 3.

According to Reuters, production of customer cars can now start whenever Tesla is ready, which might be even later this month.

It's important to note that the GF3 is the first fully foreign-owned car plant (not a joint venture with a Chinese partner) that was approved by China. Previously, the automotive industry was required to give at least 50% of ownership to Chinese partners. Moreover, Tesla has received important support along the way:

"Shanghai authorities have offered Tesla assistance to speed up construction, and China excluded Tesla models from a 10% car purchase tax on Aug. 30."

The original plan was to achieve a production rate of at least 1,000 Model 3 per week by the end of 2019.

Let's take a look at the new video from the GF3, which shows how quickly the phase two construction advances:

Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube: One year\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai Welcome to subscribe：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxAm...

Tesla Shanghai Super factory gave me the first impression that in addition to the enclosed construction land, its surrounding open space was full of watermelon and vegetables. Local residents are busy cleaning up their fields and agricultural products. In the pond, ducks are playing happily. They don't seem to care about starting construction here. However, a year later, the land they farm and play in has built a super factory that attracts the world's attention: Tesla Shanghai Super factory. Although in the process of construction, there are adverse weather such as rainy season and typhoon season, but the construction of the super factory has not been postponed, but completed at an amazing "Chinese speed". Now, Tesla Shanghai Super Factory will welcome the first Chinese-made Tesla MDEL3 offline outside the United States.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:

location: Shanghai, China

wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)

construction was started in January 2019

production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)

an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)

expected total investment: about $2 billion

purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)

battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic

expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future

