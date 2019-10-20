Let's start another week with a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai where work continues at all fronts simultaneously.

Tesla employees are busy gearing up the production line for the base Tesla Model 3, for which production was already approved by the Chinese government.

On the outside, the 220 kV power substation is already online. Construction work now is focused around another building on the southern side. The progress is really quick.

It's not known when the first customer Model 3 will be made, but it might be verysoon.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Oct 18 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K Tesla Inc was added to a government list of approved automotive manufacturers, China’s industry ministry said on October 17, as it granted the electric-vehicle maker a certificate it needs to start production in the country.The list was published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Tesla Shanghai Super Factory 220kV substation began to supply power on the 17th.In fact, the GF3 production line is likely to start running at any time, as long as the surrounding suppliers are ready. Let us wait for this moment to come！

Bonus: Quick look at the Tesla job fair

Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube: Job fair record\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai Welcome to subscribe：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxAm... This is a recent job fair for the Tesla Shanghai Super Factory. With the completion of the main construction of the Tesla Shanghai plant, it will enter the production phase of the vehicle. The factory is in urgent need of a large number of first-line industrial workers. In the continuous recruitment, through trial work, Tesla is also selecting the best to undertake the work. personnel. It is understood that the current treatment of workers in Tesla is not very good. The newly-employed workers (trial period) need to solve their own housing, and the salary is not very much. One branch cannot afford the economy of the previous period. Environmental pressures have gradually left, and they have endured to continue to leave. They hope that Tesla will mass-produce as soon as possible and sell in the Chinese market. As a result, their treatment may be improved and their salaries will be more.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: