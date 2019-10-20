As promised, Uniti opened the order books for its Uniti One model, scheduled for first deliveries in mid-2020.

Initially, the all-electric three-seater (see full description here) is available only in the UK and Sweden ("additional markets will be opened in the coming weeks across Northern Europe").

According to the press release, more than 1,000 customers added to waiting list within three days, despite the fact that the official reveal and test drives are yet ahead of us.

"Three days after revealing pricing for its all-electric city car, Uniti is delighted to announce that it is now accepting deposits for the Uniti One from customers in Sweden and the UK. Over the past seventy-two hours, tens of thousands have configured the Swedish-designed three-seater EV, and more than a thousand customers have been added to the waiting list. Exceeded its initial expectations, the company has now introduced online ordering to its website, allowing customers to configure their perfect Uniti One and place a deposit via www.uniti.earth."

Commenting on the car’s reception, Uniti CEO, Lewis Horne said:

“We’re thrilled at the hugely positive response to our unique electric city car. As those who have been following our story will know, we’ve been quiet over the past few months, busy preparing for this moment, and are really excited to see the Uniti One on sale today.”

Options in configurator:

Uniti One prices:

K: from £15,100 (* "Vehicle price shown includes VAT and £3,500 UK government grant. Vehicle delivery is separate. This Founders Club order requires a 50% up-front payment. Minor aesthetic changes may occur between images shown and delivered product.")

(* "Vehicle price shown includes VAT and £3,500 UK government grant. Vehicle delivery is separate. This Founders Club order requires a 50% up-front payment. Minor aesthetic changes may occur between images shown and delivered product.") Sweden: from 224,000 kr (* "Vehicle delivery is separate. This Founders Club order requires a 50% up-front payment. Minor aesthetic changes may occur between images shown and delivered product.")

(* "Vehicle delivery is separate. This Founders Club order requires a 50% up-front payment. Minor aesthetic changes may occur between images shown and delivered product.") Global: from €17,767 ($19,794) (* "Vehicle price shown excludes Taxes and any government subsidy, vehicle delivery is separate.")

