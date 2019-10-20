Way back when Tesla CEO Elon Musk first spoke of the Model Y, he said it would be an all-new vehicle on its own platform. Those initial plans changed and, to many people's disappointment, Tesla revealed a Model Y that is essentially an inflated Model 3. It's on the same platform as Tesla's small sedan and shares most parts.

While people were not happy about this, it's clear that if Tesla wants to bring a small, affordable crossover to market quickly and efficiently, this plan is the way to go. The Model Y should be reasonably inexpensive to manufacture since the automaker worked out all the bugs during the Model 3 launch. In addition, the Silicon Valley automaker could hypothetically have it ready to roll out almost immediately and the manufacturing process should prove quite quick.

In terms of Tesla's financial situation, the Y should help since most development costs and tooling have already been taken care of as part of Model 3 production. The Model Y's starting price is only $4,000 more than the Model 3's, but it seems that could be enough to help Tesla make a profit. This will be especially true if the all-electric crossover gains wide popularity, which is expected.

We'll have to wait and see how Tesla's plans play out. The automaker has been notoriously late with reveals, production, and deliveries in the past. Could the Model Y finally be the vehicle to change that? According to Clean Technica, leaked information says production may start as early as Q1 2020.

According to Clean Technica, leaked information says production may start as early as Q1 2020.

Video Description via Like Tesla on YouTube: