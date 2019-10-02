See the Y drive on by.
For the first time ever, a Tesla Model Y has been spotted driving on a public road. Up until now, we've really only seen static Model Y prototypes, but this one drives. We assume that this implies that the Model Y is moving closer to production form.
Back in May, a blue Tesla Model Y was spotted charging, but it was not filmed in motion. That was the first time a Model Y was seen in public, but from then until just now, Model Y sightings have been non-existent.
The Model Y was revealed to the world back in March. It promises to offer a 300-mile range and seating for up to 7.
Ironically, this black Model Y was captured by the TeslaCam of a Model 3. We've assembled a small gallery of images of the Y directly below. Of note is that this is the first real black Model Y we've seen.
Gallery: Tesla Model Y Spy
Watch a repeating version of the video below:
And here's another look at the Y driving by in the second clip embedded here:
When Tesla first revealed the Y, the automaker released these details (some of which have changed slightly since the debut):
Model Y is an all-electric, mid-size SUV designed for maximum versatility and safety. Model Y will start at $39,000 for the Standard Range version, and will also come in Long Range, Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Performance variants.
Model Y is spacious enough to carry seven adults and their gear and offers leading range, superior performance, and the most advanced technology. The high-efficiency powertrain and ultra-responsive motors will provide 0-60 mph acceleration in as little as 3.5 seconds and a top speed of up to 150 mph, with excellent handling for any road condition. Model Y Standard Battery will have 230 miles of range, while Model Y Long Range will be able to travel up to 300 miles on a single charge.
Inside, Model Y's panoramic glass roof and high seating creates a feeling of spaciousness and offers an expansive view from every seat in the vehicle. The front trunk and split-folding second-row seats provide a total of 66 cubic feet (1.9 cubic meters) of storage space. Like Model 3, Model Y requires no keys, but instead connects to your smartphone for seamless entry and exit, with a single 15-inch touchscreen interface inside for all of the car's controls. Model Y also connects with the Tesla Mobile app for unique, easy-to-access features like remote unlock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, Speed Limit Mode, and much more.
Model Y is designed to be the safest mid-size SUV. Built from the ground up as an electric vehicle, the low center of gravity, rigid body structure and large crumple zones provide unparalleled protection. Its aerodynamic design and leading battery technology also make it highly-efficient in terms of energy usage, meaning you can achieve better range with less energy than other EVs on the market. Model Y is also compatible with our current Supercharger network of more than 12,000 Superchargers in 36 countries, as well as our new V3 Superchargers which can charge at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour.
Deliveries are expected to begin in Fall 2020 for Model Y Performance, Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, and Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive variants, and Spring 2021 for the $39,000 Model Y Standard Range. Please visit our Design Studio to see available options and current delivery estimates.