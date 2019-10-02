For the first time ever, a Tesla Model Y has been spotted driving on a public road. Up until now, we've really only seen static Model Y prototypes, but this one drives. We assume that this implies that the Model Y is moving closer to production form.

Back in May, a blue Tesla Model Y was spotted charging, but it was not filmed in motion. That was the first time a Model Y was seen in public, but from then until just now, Model Y sightings have been non-existent.

The Model Y was revealed to the world back in March. It promises to offer a 300-mile range and seating for up to 7.

Ironically, this black Model Y was captured by the TeslaCam of a Model 3. We've assembled a small gallery of images of the Y directly below. Of note is that this is the first real black Model Y we've seen.

When Tesla first revealed the Y, the automaker released these details (some of which have changed slightly since the debut):