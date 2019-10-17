Toyota announced today an all-new all-electric model ready for production, but it's not necessarily the electric car we've been waiting for.

Meet the Toyota Ultra-compact BEV, scheduled for unveiling at the upcoming 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and set for production for the Japanese market in 2020 (2020 winter).

This particular two-seater is envisioned for short-distance trips (range is just 100 km/62 miles).

"The ultra-compact, two-seater BEV is specifically designed to meet the daily mobility needs of customers who make regular, short-distance trips such as the elderly, newly licensed drivers, or business-people visiting local customers. It can be driven a range of approximately 100 km on a single charge, reach a maximum speed of 60 km/h, and features an extremely short turning radius."

Akihiro Yanaka, Head of Development said:

"We want to create a mobility solution that can support Japan's ageing society and provide freedom of movement to people at all stages of life. With the Ultra-compact BEV, we are proud to offer customers a vehicle that not only allows for greater autonomy, but also requires less space, creates less noise and limits environmental impact."

Toyota Ultra-compact BEV specs:

100 km (62 miles) of range

60 km/h (37 mph) top speed

charging 0-100% in around 5 hours

Length 2,490 mm, Width 1,290 mm, Height 1,550 mm

Gallery: Toyota Ultra-compact BEV

3 Photos

Besides the Ultra-compact BEV, Toyota will show its Ultra-compact BEV business concept (single-seater for commercial use with the same specs) and a few other small EVs, shown previously.

"Designed for business applications that include repeated short-distance trips and parking, the Ultra-compact BEV Concept Model for Business serves as a "mobile office" with three modes to support traveling, working and taking breaks using the vehicle."

Gallery: Toyota Ultra-compact BEV business concept