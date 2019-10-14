For as much as we would like to have only responsible and correct drivers with EVs, that is not always the case. Check out this story that happened in Atlanta. Deedra Burnett was heading to her car after a day of work when a white Tesla Model 3 hit her.

The driver seems to assist her, but not really. After speaking to firefighters and telling them she was late for a meeting, she fled the scene. The police are treating this case as a hit-and-run.

CBS46 Atlanta reports that Burnett, who is a mother of two children, lost a week of work and is now suffering from bad migraines. Taken to the Grady Hospital, the diagnose she received consisted of bumps, bruises, and a concussion. But it could have been a lot more serious. And the Tesla Model 3 driver could not know how severe it was.

Watch the video of the hitting. You see Burnett walking towards a parking lot. She does not look at the car coming towards her. She seems to be on the phone. The driver also does not seem to see Burnett. Both were probably distracted, but that does not exempt the Tesla driver of responsibility.

The video also shows the Tesla driver apparently trying to swerve Burnett, but only when it is no longer possible. After the victim hits the ground, the Tesla stops, and her driver gets out. She goes towards Burnett, and the footage ends there.

What we know for sure is that the accident happened on September 29, at 8:20 PM, according to what the video registers. We also know the Tesla driver was no longer there when the police arrived.

On the video, there is a black car that comes right after the Tesla. The driver of that car also gets out to see what is going on. Could he or she help with more info?

Did you witness the accident? Have you seen a white Tesla Model 3 around Atlanta with damage to its front passenger side? Please contact the police if you have any information about who the Tesla driver is. If the driver is reading this article, turn yourself in. And, everyone, please don't drive distracted. Put your phone down. It can wait.

Source: CBS46 Atlanta