As the majority of plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. are Tesla, to better understand what is happening on the market, we are taking a look at non-Tesla results separately.

Additionally, we are tracking the non-Tesla BEVs and non-Tesla plug-ins (BEVs/PHEVs).

Non-Tesla all-electric car sales - September 2019

All-electric car sales decreased last month because Tesla (81% of the volume) drag BEVs down. As it turns out, the non-Tesla BEVs were selling actually over 41% better than a year ago and reached the second-best ever result of 5,215 (confirmed or estimated by InsideEVs).

Those are not high numbers of course, but we are sure that a new record and better results are just around the corner. It's time to take-off.

In September:

BEVs: 27,090 (down 19.5%)

Tesla BEVs: 21,875 (down 27%)

Non-Tesla BEVs: 5,215 (up 41.3%)

In the first 9-months of 2019:

BEVs: 172,963 (up 19.1%)

Tesla: 135,725 (up 19%)



Non-Tesla BEVs: 37,238 (up 19.7%)

Non-Tesla plug-in car sales - September 2019

Plug-in hybrid car sales have really collapsed in September (8th consecutive drop), which translated also into a decrease in overall non-Tesla car sales.

In September:

PHEVs: 6,038 (down 44.5%)

Non-Tesla plug-ins (BEVs/PHEVs): 11,253 (down 22.8%)

In 9-months of 2019: