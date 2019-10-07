Sad but true, folks, it seems monthly EV sales and eventual year-over-year estimates may not surpass 2018's record numbers. Unfortunately, it all comes down to one automaker ... Tesla.

Now that the Silicon Valley electric automaker has shifted many deliveries overseas, U.S. EV sales are taking a huge hit. However, factor in the fact that we can't even begin to get "real" U.S. numbers from automakers, and who even knows the truth here, right?

Does this mean EVs are on the outs? No way! it just means that OEMs are just finally coming on board, though it may be years before we see that impact (due to expensive entrants with less-than-desirable range, in addition to limited availability of key players in the industry). Still, there's little doubt that EVs are making waves.

We at InsideEVs plan to apprise you in greater detail of the ongoing situation and let you know the ultimate plan going forward. We shared some preliminary details via our recent scorecard updates. But we still owe you recaps from the last two months, after updating the "estimates" and making you wait so long.

What we are so elated about comes down to increasing BEV sales over PHEV sales. Thus, details follow:

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

Other Statistical Points of Interest from August 2019:

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

Tesla* – 15,225 Toyota – 2,500 General Motors* – 1,996 BMW Group – 1,196 Nissan – 1,117 Honda – 895

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In August*

BEV – 20,324 PHEV – 7,405

Other Statistical Points of Interest from September 2019:

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

Tesla* – 21,875 General Motors* – 2,478 Toyota – 1,650 Nissan – 1,048 BMW Group – 883 Honda –543

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In September*

BEV – 27,105 PHEV – 6,023

*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx), and multiple automakers refusing to reach out or reply related to individual EV sales.