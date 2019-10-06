Tom Voelk from Driven Car Reviews took an opportunity to check out the upcoming Polestar 2 at one of the demonstration events in the U.S. where sales should start by mid-2020.

Polestar's Head of Communications Polestar Cars John Paolo Canton noted [from 8:34] that there is really only one other car in the same segment - the Tesla Model 3, and the Polestar 2 was called a great alternative and very well equipped for the price of around $63,000 (to be confirmed at later date).

Polestar 2 will be slightly more of an "exclusive alternative", as the company is not aiming to make hundreds of thousands of cars per year.

We assume that Polestar would be happy with a three-digit monthly result, at least in the beginning.

The video gives us also a sneak peek of Google's Android Automotive OS infotainment in the Polestar 2, which might offer a seamless transition from home/phone to car.

Video Description via Driven Car Reviews on YouTube: A Deep Dive With The Polestar 2 Electric Sedan! There are more electric car choices these days and new companies making them. Polestar, an offshoot of Volvo, is bringing the Polestar 2 to the U.S. in the spring of 2020. Before you put your deposit down on one, check it out inside and out including the new Android Automotive OS system. Tom Voelk talks to Polestar’s John Paolo Canton and Christopher Schultz about this competitor to the Tesla Model 3.

Polestar 2 specs:

78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) target 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range

expected 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh