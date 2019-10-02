The Tesla Model 3 is an all-around awesome car. However, it's not without its own issues. Recently, we've been reporting on various paint problems that numerous owners have been noticing. Now there seems to be another problem, albeit much less serious, that many owners have been experiencing.

I've had my long-range all-wheel-drive Model 3 for four months now, and have a little over 5,000 miles of pure driving enjoyment under my belt. Unfortunately, my windshield broke last week when a black walnut fell from a tree onto the windshield while it was parked in my driveway.

My insurance company originally scheduled me to go to a local Safelite shop, but the shop called me the following day to say they aren't Tesla certified and cannot do the windshield because of the camera system that has to be recalibrated after they replace the glass.

So, I made arrangements with the local Tesla service center (which I preferred to use anyway) and my insurance approved the $1,100 repair estimate. The repair was done, everything looked great but when I got into the car I lowered the sun visor and noticed the clip that holds it in place was broken.

This is how the Tesla Model 3 sun visor clip should look

So, I immediately went back inside and explained the problem and the service representative promised to have it replaced, but only after assuring me that the vehicle was thoroughly inspected and quality-checked after the windshield was replaced. I kind of got the feeling that they were inferring that I was the one that broke it because they checked the car before giving it back to me. Whatever, they promised to fix it, so all is good.

Once I got home, I removed the hex screw which held the small plastic piece that broke and separated from the visor clip. I could then see how it broke so easily. The base to the plastic visor clip is extremely thin and fragile. After seeing this I knew there had to be more Model 3 owners that experienced the same issue, so I took to the interwebs to check.

A broken Tesla Model 3 sun visor clip

Sure enough, there were people on the Tesla Owners Forums and on the Tesla Model 3 Facebook group reporting the issue. A few people even had one break within the first couple of days of ownership.

As far as I can tell, most everyone reporting the problem has said that Tesla replaced it for them under warranty, but I'm sure that will end at some point once the vehicles are older. The problem will likely get worse then, as the plastic clips age and become brittle. It's an easy 2-minute fix, but definitely an unwelcome annoyance.

I tried to look up the part number, and I believe it's 1130993-00-A. If any of the readers here find that's incorrect, please correct me in the comments below and I'll update the post. Personally, I plan to buy a few of these and have them on hand for future reference, because after seeing this flimsy plastic part up close, I'm sure this won't be the last one to break on my car.

This issue doesn't change my opinion of the car at all; it's still, in my opinion, the best electric vehicle for my needs. However, if you're a Model 3 owner, be careful when you remove or snap the visor back into the clip. Make sure you pull it out towards you instead of downward or it will likely just snap off.