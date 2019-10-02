According to CNBC, Tesla just acquired Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision startup DeepScale. The small company was founded in 2015 and develops perceptual system technologies for automated vehicles, with a focus on neural networks. Specific details about the deal are unknown at this time.

The media continues to scrutinize Tesla for just about everything, though its Autopilot system and the way in which it's testing the semi-autonomous technology is arguably the hottest topic. Additionally, Tesla is under close watch for its financial situation. It's clearly struggling to show a profit, however, stories like this remind us that the Silicon Valley automaker is laser-focused on investing in the future.

Not only is Tesla years ahead of the competition, but it also continues to surge forward. Its massive Nevada Gigafactory has given it a major edge in the EV space. Now, the automaker is almost finished constructing an automotive manufacturing facility in China (Gigafactory 3), it recently acquired battery company Maxwell Technologies, and now it has moved to acquire a startup to help with its full self-driving and robo-taxi future.

