Suzuki announced its lineup at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show (from 24 October to 4 November), which will include a retro-styled plug-in hybrid WAKU SPO.

The Japanese manufacturer doesn't say much about this concept, described as "a personal compact PHEV".

The digital dashboard reminds us of the Honda e. There are even rearview cameras, although the image is presented on both sides of the speedometer.

WAKU SPO: a personal compact PHEV that everyone can share fun and excitement, anywhere, anytime With this one car, the family can share fun and excitement across generations, for daily use as well as for pleasure.

Within a compact A segment body, a WAKU WAKU switch is installed to switch its body shape, front mask, and content shown on the dashboard. It proposes a sharable future “small car” that can transform to meet each and everyone’s fun and excitement.

Does this mean that after announcing an alliance with Toyota, Suzuki is going to introduce some plug-in hybrids?