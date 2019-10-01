Hopefully, long-range and ultra-fast charging trucks are just around the corner.

The mainstream of electrification is currently for passenger cars and buses, but so far not so much trucks, while trucks are major fuel guzzlers.

According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, in 2017 medium- and heavy-duty trucks accounted only for 4% of the total vehicle fleet in the U.S.

However, they traveled 9% of the total miles (mileage is usually two times higher than average) and consumed 26% of fuel, which translates to a very high corresponding share in emission.

See also

2018 employment plugin vehicles sector us In 2018, Employment In Plug-In Vehicle Sector In U.S. Exceeded 120,000
2018 75 plugins sold us was made us In 2018, 75% Of Plug-Ins Sold In U.S. Were Made In U.S.

"Trucks in the medium/heavy truck category include tractor trailers, also known as combination trucks, and single-unit trucks. In the most recent year for which data are available, combination trucks made up only 1% of the truck population but were responsible for 6% of all vehicle miles traveled (VMT) and 17% of vehicle fuel use. Single-unit trucks were 3% of the truck population and 3% of VMT, while making up 9% of vehicle fuel use."

Knowing how much emissions comes from trucks, electrification seems one of the most urgent and reasonable goals.

external_image

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Highway Statistics 2017, Washington, DC, March 2019, Table VM-1.

Source: energy.gov