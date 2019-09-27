Rivian recently held a special, exclusive event for reservation holders. While popular YouTuber Kim from Like Tesla doesn't have her own reservation, she was invited to the event by her friend Matt. Matt has owned four Tesla vehicles and was one of the first people to take delivery of a Tesla Model 3 a few years ago. He currently holds a reservation for the Rivian R1T electric truck and R1S three-row SUV.

Rivian's products look pretty incredible on paper. Based on the plethora of images and videos out there, they're clearly the real deal, so we can't wait for them to officially come to market. We will say that there is nothing quite like seeing the R1T and R1S in the flesh. Moreover, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is truly a class act.

Check out the video for lots of up-close views of Rivian's vehicles. Also, Kim's brief chat with Scaringe is pretty interesting.

What do you think of Rivian overall? Is it the next Tesla? Should people stop comparing it to Tesla since it's so unique?

