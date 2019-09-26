Hide press release Show press release

Hyundai Motorsport reveals the Veloster N ETCR at IAA 2019

• Hyundai Motorsport has today unveiled its first electric race car at the International Motor Show (IAA) media day in Frankfurt, Germany

• The Veloster N ETCR, designed and built at the company’s Alzenau headquarters, is fitted with a mid-mounted motor and is eligible to compete in the new ETCR series

• The project marks an exciting new era for Hyundai Motorsport in which electric racing is set to become one of the pillars of the company

ALZENAU, September 10, 2019 – Hyundai Motorsport has begun work on its first ever electric race car in an exciting new project that will herald a new motorsport era for the company.

Hyundai Motorsport has today revealed the Veloster N ETCR, its first-ever electric race car, at the International Motor Show (IAA) media day in Frankfurt.

Based on the road-going Veloster N model, the new car is designed specifically for the new ETCR championship, which will make its debut in 2020. The Veloster N ETCR heralds an exciting new era for Hyundai Motorsport, which will see electric racing become one of the pillars of the company.

The vehicle capitalises on Hyundai Motorsport’s expertise in touring car racing and follows the success of the competitive i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR packages. Development of the ETCR project mirrors Hyundai’s wider strategy for development of electric road cars, and further underscores Hyundai Motorsport’s high-performance capabilities.

Designed and built at the company’s Alzenau headquarters, the Veloster N ETCR is fully electric, rear-wheel-drive with a mid-mounted motor – two firsts for a Hyundai Motorsport project - in line with ETCR regulations.

Design work began in November 2018, with the first shakedown of the prototype completed in August 2019. A full testing program will commence later this month, supported by Hyundai Motorsport’s trained and experienced engineers, with two Veloster N ETCR cars to be produced for the first ETCR season.

The project will be integrated alongside the company’s continued commitments as a manufacturer within the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), as well as its Customer Racing efforts with the i20 R5, i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR. As part of Hyundai Motorsport’s role as a development centre for high-performance cars, all learnings from the Veloster N ETCR will be shared with Hyundai’s global R&D facility in Namyang, South Korea.

Head of Product Division, Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group Thomas Schemera said: “Today, we have experienced another special milestone in the history of Hyundai Motorsport. We are proud to reveal the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR, our first electric race car, designed specifically for ETCR regulations. We have been anticipating this moment for some time and we are thrilled to open this exciting new chapter for our company. Through our successful Customer Racing division, we have spent many years honing our skills in touring car racing, which has resulted in two packages capable of competing for championships around the world. ETCR is the natural next step in our journey, and one that aligns perfectly to Hyundai’s global strategy for electric vehicle production. We have a detailed test program for the Veloster N ETCR, supported by the fully trained and experienced team of engineers at Hyundai Motorsport; we can’t wait to see the car in action for the first time. The Veloster N ETCR will make an ideal addition to our ongoing commitment to WRC and to Customer Racing through the i20 R5, i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR.”