Every once in a while, we watch meme videos of lousy driving that seem to have been staged. It seems impossible that there are people that have so poor driving skills. They go back and forth doing the same mistakes over and over. They hit other cars. To sum up, they are a mess. Well, these guys really exist, as the Tesla Sentry Mode helped us to witness in the video above.

The video publisher writes a “lady” is driving the first-generation Saturn Ion, a car that makes it all the more ironic. We can also read at the description that she bumps her Ion three times to the parked Tesla. But that could be just the publisher’s impression, which is not correct at least in what relates to the total hits.

We have counted the Ion bumping into the Tesla’s left side four times. Then the video stops. All of a sudden. It does not show any progress of the Ion driver in getting out of the parking spot. As far as we know, it could have hit the Tesla four more times before exiting. We cannot tell for sure.

Regarding the Saturn driver’s sex, we could not say if it was a woman or a man at the steering wheel. The person there seems to have long hair, but there are men with long hair as well. It could be Howard Stern at the wheel, for example, but we doubt Fartman would be so bad at driving. Or Loretta.

Unfortunately, we have no idea if the Ion driver left a note proposing to cover the damages on the Tesla’s left doors. If he – or she – did it, there is no need to say the Ion’s license plate is 7MRJ116. From California. If he – or she – did not do it, that will be easy to find him – or her – thanks to Sentry’s footage.

In case he – or she – is ever contacted, please do us a favor and check if the human being in question really drives that badly or if this comedy sketch is the result of DUI. We would almost prefer the latter was the case. If it is not, that means some people bump four times or more on other people’s cars with a proper driving license. And that is not funny.