Porsche did a pretty solid job of keeping its Taycan under wraps and mysterious up until its recent unveiling ceremony in Canada. Initially, we saw many images of the Mission E, but were told that concept wasn't precisely the same as the production Taycan.

Later, there were many spy shots. Some looked like a modified Panamera. Others were wearing camo. Still, others were just not that clear or didn't offer the best angles etc.

Now, we have loads of images of the all-electric Taycan and many more on the way. This is due in part to the fact that our own Domenick Yoney attended the debut event and Tom Moloughney just wrapped up his first drive of the car.

In the meantime, we're finally beginning to see images and video of the Taycan out in public in Germany. This is likely due to the media drives. Check out the video above. Then, stay tuned for much more exclusive Taycan coverage in the near future.

