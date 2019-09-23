Here we have another video report from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction site in Shanghai, as of September 20, 2019.

While the main production facility is basically complete (only little things remain), work at the second, smaller facility on the southern side (reportedly a battery workshop) is at full swing. We should see the first walls within a few weeks.

Also, the 220 V substation is well advanced, probably to be completed within a few weeks.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Sep 20 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K Gigafactory 3 exterior wall is completely enclosed，It indicates that the gigafactory internal equipment is completely installed.In China Weibo constantly has gigafactory 3 test Model 3 photo outflow，Buildings with temporary materials appear to show signs of removal,Obviously The first phase of gigafactory 3 is nearing the final closing stage. During a recent interaction on Twitter, Musk mentioned that Gigafactory Shanghai will produce “cars, batteries & drive units” at the same site. It is very likely that the first phase of the gigafactory 3 has made some major changes, perhaps because the battery supplier can not keep up with the pace of Tesla, perhaps the severity of the trade war exceeded expectations.

Tesla is currently busy with the installation of all the necessary production equipment to start series production of Model 3 later this year.

Video Description via 瓦乌 wuwa on YouTube: Tesla main works Passed Second Acceptance\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai特斯拉上海超级工厂\4K The second day after the maintenance of the aerial camera was delivered, I came to the construction site of Tesla, Shanghai. The weather was very good, but the wind was very strong. I still took the risk to test the flight. I know that everyone is looking forward to the latest construction report. Everything is normal, but the wind is very big. I can't finish some aerial photography, but it is safe first! Gale, bringing noise to the recording, maybe everyone is not happy, please forgive me! Tesla's news continued during this time; first, the Tesla (China) factory received a second qualifying acceptance; a JL Warren Capital research institute in the United States predicted that the Tesla China Super Factory could not be officially predicted. The completion of production at the end of the year will need to be realized in the middle of next year. The Chinese media believe that this is pouring cold water on Tesla. Shortly after this news, the network leaked a photo of Tesla's factory in China. MODEL3, which is offline, seems to be a response to the outside world. It is also rumored that the extension of the Tesla Super Factory began to be built. As we saw in the last issue, there are pile drivers in the construction site. The site of this part of the operation is considered to be Tesla's battery workshop. Sla did not respond to this matter.

