BYTON unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show the production version of the BYTON M-Byte premium SUV and here we summarize everything we know about this new model.

First of all, BYTON is a Chinese start-up, which tries to redefine the car and make it more alike digital platform or smart device on wheels. The most recognizable element carried over from the concept is the 48-inch dashboard infotainment display, supported by special in-steering-wheel touchscreen and another touchscreen between front seats.

It's of course also an electric car with a modern skateboard battery pack design and dual motor setup for all-wheel drive. The top of the line version (see detailed specs below) offers 435 km (270 miles) of WLTP range using 95 kWh of usable battery capacity. The 350 kW AWD system takes it 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.5 seconds. A strong point of the M-Byte will be charging - up to 150 kW DC and up to 22 kW (three-phase) AC.

BYTON already completed its production site in Nanjing, China and now is busy gearing up with trial production from October.

Market launch in China is now planned in mid-2020, while sales in Europe and North America to follow in first-half of 2021. BYTON is aiming at an entry-level price of €45,000 in Europe (without VAT tax and before incentives), which might be $45,000 in the U.S. Once released, M-Byte will be positioned more or less against Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Tesla Model X models.

Let's check all the specs, live photos and videos from the IAA.

BYTON M-Byte specs:

Battery (option 1): 72 kWh (useful capacity) for 360 km (224 miles) of WLTP range or 430 km (267 miles) of NEDC range

Battery (option 2): 95 kWh (useful capacity) for 435 km (270 miles) of WLTP range 550 km (342 miles) of NEDC range

liquid cooling battery, consisting prismatic CATL lithium-ion cells

Powertrain (option 1): 200 kW rear-wheel drive and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds



Powertrain (option 2): 300 kW all-wheel drive (200 kW rear and 150 kW front)and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.5 seconds

permanent magnet synchronous motors supplied by Bosch

top speed of 190 km/h (118 mph)

Fast charging 0-80% (up to 120 kW / 150 kW respectively for 72 kWh/95 kWh packs) in 35 minutes

on-board charger for Europe - 7.4 kW 1-phase/11 kW 3-phase (standard) and 22 kW (3-phase option)

