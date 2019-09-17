Delphi Technologies this month boasts that it has become the first in the industry with volume production of an 800-volt silicon carbide (SiC) inverter for electric and hybrid vehicles.

The silicon carbide power electronics (inverters, chargers) are characterized by significantly higher efficiency than conventional ones, which first of all translates into more range. The secondary outcome is less heat from switching losses, which directly allows making the inverter smaller and lighter. As the voltage goes up, also all the high-power cables can be noticeably lighter than in 400 V systems.

We already know that Tesla is using silicon carbide power electronics, which enabled (among other changes) to noticeably bump range of the recently upgraded Model S/Model X (Raven versions). However, Tesla is not yet at 800 V.

Delphi Technologies builds the final product for OEMs using Wolfspeed silicon carbide-based MOSFETs from Cree, which is a member of Volkswagen Group FAST Program and investing heavily in production capacity of silicon carbide (SiC).

Delphi adds also that it already received $2.7 billion order for volume production of SiC inverters over eight years from a premier global OEM, starting in 2022. There is no name of the customer so we guess Volkswagen/Porsche (which is on the forefront of pushing for 800 V).

"Delphi Technologies 800-volt inverter uses state-of-the-art silicon carbide MOSFET semiconductors (silicon carbide-based metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor wide band gap technology). The company recently secured a landmark $2.7 billion customer win for volume production of this technology over eight years with a premier global OEM. Launch is expected in 2022, initially for a high-performance vehicle operating at up to 800 volts."

If the first volume production of SiC inverters is going to happen in 2022, one might wonder about what to call the current 800 V projects (including the Porsche Taycan) - well, those are probably considered the first, relatively low-volume projects.

Here is more about the technology from Delphi:

"At the heart of the new Delphi Technologies inverter is its patented Viper power switch, which combines high levels of integration with unique double-sided cooling. These critical features allow the company to develop inverters that are 40 percent lighter and 30 percent more compact than competitor inverter technologies. The latest addition to the Viper power switch range replaces conventional silicon with SiC, a high band gap semiconductor that allows very fast switching and can operate at even higher temperatures. “The faster switching alone will allow faster, more compact and lighter motors that offer great efficiency and greater range,” explains Dauch. “That’s in addition to the many benefits of moving to 800 volts.” With the new Delphi Technologies' SiC inverter operating at 800 volts, vehicle engineers now have additional flexibility to optimize other powertrain systems. Options include more range or a smaller battery; ultra-fast charging or smaller, lighter, cheaper cables; and greater harvesting of vehicle kinetic energy when braking, further extending vehicle range. The new SiC Viper power switch fits into the same inverter package as the current silicon switch, reducing engineering costs associated with a technology change and simplifying the design of multiple vehicle performance options. Delphi Technologies' integrated DC/DC converter and inverter already provides significant savings to OEMs. Delphi Technologies understands how to design and manufacture electronics to automotive grade to withstand that harshness."