Kuga PHEV is expected in European and North American markets (as Escape PHEV) soon.

Ford Kuga PHEV (Escape PHEV in the U.S.) is one of three plug-in hybrid models presented by Ford at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The mid-size 5-seat crossover/SUV showcased in two colors and trim examples looks attractive and for sure will help Ford to lower average CO2 emission to required levels until some proper all-electric models arrive.

Equipped with a 14.4 kWh battery, Kuga PHEV is expected to go up to 50 km (31 miles) in all-electric mode.

Ford Kuga PHEV

Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs:

  • up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range
  • expected EPA EV range of 30+ miles (more than 550 miles total)
  • 14.4 kWh battery pack
  • front-wheel-drive
  • system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)
  • full recharge in 3.5 hours
  • anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO2 emissions
  • towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration
