Kuga PHEV is expected in European and North American markets (as Escape PHEV) soon.
Ford Kuga PHEV (Escape PHEV in the U.S.) is one of three plug-in hybrid models presented by Ford at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
The mid-size 5-seat crossover/SUV showcased in two colors and trim examples looks attractive and for sure will help Ford to lower average CO2 emission to required levels until some proper all-electric models arrive.
Equipped with a 14.4 kWh battery, Kuga PHEV is expected to go up to 50 km (31 miles) in all-electric mode.
Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs:
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range
- expected EPA EV range of 30+ miles (more than 550 miles total)
- 14.4 kWh battery pack
- front-wheel-drive
- system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)
- full recharge in 3.5 hours
- anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO2 emissions
- towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration