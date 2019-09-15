Ford Kuga PHEV (Escape PHEV in the U.S.) is one of three plug-in hybrid models presented by Ford at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The mid-size 5-seat crossover/SUV showcased in two colors and trim examples looks attractive and for sure will help Ford to lower average CO2 emission to required levels until some proper all-electric models arrive.

Equipped with a 14.4 kWh battery, Kuga PHEV is expected to go up to 50 km (31 miles) in all-electric mode.

Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs:

up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range

of all-electric range expected EPA EV range of 30+ miles (more than 550 miles total)

14.4 kWh battery pack

battery pack front-wheel-drive

system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)

full recharge in 3.5 hours

anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO 2 emissions

emissions towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration

Gallery: Ford Kuga PHEV