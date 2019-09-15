All stories have more than one side. This video gives us the impression that there is more to it than the 26 seconds of footage shows. Because there has to be. No one would be such an idiot – to stick to civil terms – as this Dodge Ram driver if he didn't have a very strong reason. A death threat? Was his wife or daughter taken by the Tesla driver?

According to the description, that’s not the case. The Superb Seats YouTube channel says the Dodge RAM comes out of the blue to brake check and cut the way of his wife’s Tesla. With his four-year-old on the back seat.

We perfectly understand if the Bryan Mills character has now possessed the author of the description. After all, he wants to confront the imbecile that was behind the Dodge’s RAM steering wheel. Considering the danger to which his wife and kid were exposed, the best idea would surely leave the talk to the cops.

There is no fair reason for someone to use his car as a weapon. Even if the Tesla driver did something that was not nice to trigger such a reaction. Taking all the bizarre episodes TeslaCam has captured so far, we have no reason to doubt the Dodge RAM really came out of nowhere. With no point whatsoever in harassing the Tesla in such a hazardous way.

If you happen to know who owns this pickup, call the police. No one driving like this should have the right to ever get behind a steering wheel ever again. Because he/she is not only trying to commit suicide – a colossal candidate for Darwin awards – but he/she may kill someone in the process. A mom and her four-year-old, for example.

The fact is that Teslas seem to trigger doucheness to an incredible level in some drivers. Especially in SUVs or pickup trucks. Let’s see how they will react to the Tesla pickup truck. cOur guess is that it will trigger them even more.

Video Description Via Superb Seats On YouTube:

“My wife is driving along I15 North in Lake Elsinore, minding her own business with my 4 year old in the car and this jackass in a Black Dodge Ram CA License Plate # 90073R1 comes along and cuts in front of her for no reasons, slams on the brakes and when she goes around him, he then speeds up and swerves at her and then cuts her off again to exit the Freeway illegally. I watched the 10 minutes of previous footage from the Tesla Cams from all 3 angles and this guy apparently comes out of nowhere to do this and I'd love to know why he felt the urge to do this. If you know this person or how to find him, PLEASE MESSAGE ME.”