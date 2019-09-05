Xpeng Motors displays at the 2019 Chengdu Motor Show in China it's latest 2020 Edition of the Xpeng G3 all-electric SUV and the upcoming Xpeng P7 EV coupe.

Deliveries of the G3 2020 Edition already started this month, after the previous version reached a milestone of over 10,000 in June. G3 is sold in over 200 cities in China.

"The G3 2019 model is already China’s most popular EV by the number of sales as well as vehicles insured for an individual model from a new maker for January-July 2019, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)."

The 2020 Edition is available in two versions - G3 520 and G3 400 with NEDC range of 520 km (323 miles) and 401 km (249 miles), respectively. The range was increased through the use of more energy-dense (180 Wh/kg) CATL batteries.

Henry Xia, Co-founder and Vice President of Xpeng Motors, hosting the delivery ceremony, said:

“The delivery of the G3 2020 marks another milestone for the best-selling G3 series. We are very glad to showcase the latest model in the series at the Chengdu Motor Show,”. “Building on the success of the G3 2019 – already welcomed for its smart features tailored for China’s road conditions and driving habits – the new G3 2020 Edition addresses customer demand for longer driving range and other enhancements. We are excited to start delivery of the G3 2020 in Chengdu, the gateway to Southwest China, where we recently opened five experience and service centers. We are confident it will set new benchmarks for customer satisfaction,”

The next step for Xpeng Motors will be the striking P7 coupe, which is scheduled for market launch in China in Spring 2020.

"Also on show at the Chengdu Motor Show is the Xpeng P7, the advanced four-door coupe model. This design brings premium styling, superior driver-vehicle interaction and advanced L3 autonomous driving features to complement its performance, with 600+ km NEDC range."

Xpeng Motors is known from closely following Tesla's strategy, building its own retail network, "supercharging network" (already 70 stations with a plan for 250 by the end of 2019), over-the-air (OTA) updates and XPILOT 2.5 driving assist system, to name just a few.



Here is a list of milestones listed by Xpeng at the Chengdu Motor Show:

Xpeng Motors recently hit a series of key milestones, a clear sign of its prudent strtagey and strong execution capability, notwithstanding the overall decline of auto sales in China and the cuts in government EV subsidies effective from June. June 18, 2019

• Manufactured 10,000 units of the G3 2019, a major milestone July 10, 2019

• Launched the Xpeng G3 2020 Edition, the new enhanced high-performance version of its G3 SUV, boasting a world-beating extended NEDC driving range of 520 km and energy density of 180 Wh/kg. The launch further adds to Xpeng’s existing product portfolio of the G3 SUV and the P7 coupe, expanding its product offering for the world’s largest EV market. July 13, 2019

• The G3 2019 version obtained the highest total score of 92.2% among EVs tested in the latest China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP) safety test in July. Sep 5, 2019

• Start the delivery of the enhanced G3 2020 edition at the Chengdu Motor Show Jan to Aug 2019

• Topped sales: The G3 2019 version is already China’s best-selling EV from a new maker for January-July 2019 in terms of both sales numbers and number of vehicles insured, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

• The G3 2019 has been sold to more than 200 Chinese cities since its delivery.

• Retail network: Opened over 42 stores in 24 cities across 16 provinces by Aug. Continue to expanded its sales & service network, aiming to have over 120 retail stores (both direct and authorized) across China by the end of 2019.

• OTA: Launcehd a series of over-the-air (OTA) upgrade, adding over 40 new features and optimized more than 200 functions. Its ACC function (adaptive cruise control) accumulated 2,627,589 km independent driving. AI voice assistant accessed by an average of 14,666 times per day.

• Charging network: 70 supercharging stations in operation in 17 cities. Plan to build 250 supercharging stations before the end 2019.

Xpeng G3 2020 Edition (G3 520):

range of 520 km (323 miles) in the NEDC cycle

in the NEDC cycle 66.5 kWh battery pack (CATL)

battery pack (CATL) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.6 seconds

top speed of 170 km/h (106 mph)

145 kW and 300 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor

front-wheel-drive

DC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 30 min

AC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 5.5 h

curb weight of 1,637 kg

Price after subsidies: 159,800 to 196,800 yuan (≈$22,364 to ≈$27,542)

Xpeng G3 2020 Edition (G3 400):

range of 401 km (249 miles) in the NEDC cycle

in the NEDC cycle 50.5 kWh battery pack

battery pack 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds

top speed of 170 km/h (106 mph)

145 kW and 300 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor

front-wheel-drive

DC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 38 min

AC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 4.3 h

curb weight of 1,578 kg

Price after subsidies: 143,800-180,800 yuan (≈$20,124 to ≈25,302)

Gallery: Xpeng G3 2020 Edition

12 Photos

Xpeng P7 specs:

600 km (373 miles) of NEDC range

dual-motor all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4 seconds

Length of 4.9m

Wheelbase 3m

ready for Level 3 autonomous driving

