Xpeng Motors announced a new enhanced high-performance version of its all-electric G3 SUV, which recently crossed the milestone of 10,000 units produced.

The new G3 2020 Edition will be available in two versions - G3 520 and G3 400 with NEDC range of respectively 520 km (323 miles) and 401 km (249 miles).

The top of the line G3 520 is equipped with a new 66.5 kWh battery from CATL, that's much more energy-dense (180 Wh/kg). The price of this version stands at 159,800 to 196,800 yuan ($23,218 to $28,595) after subsidies.

The original G3 was rated at just 365 km (227 miles) of range (NEDC), having a 47.6 kWh battery.

"The G3 520 version has an extended 520 km NEDC range, giving it the furthest range of any compact EV SUV in its class. Powered by a new-generation lithium-ion CATL battery, G3 520 has an energy density of 180 Wh/kg, a breakthrough for China's new EV brands. Its battery pack achieves IP68 waterproof & dustproof rating, the highest by global industry standard. It has an enhanced supercharging capacity of 30 minutes for recharging from 30% to 80%. The G3 400 version will have 401 km NEDC range."

Deliveries of the two should start in September.

Xpeng lists also other improvements, including a newly upgraded version of XPILOT 2.5, which enables it to automatically change lanes by triggering the turn indicator like in a Tesla, from which Xpeng borrows... a lot.

"The Xpeng G3 2020 has an optimized chassis hardware configuration and tuning to provide users with a higher quality driving experience. The chassis is more compact, the suspension is more resilient with enhanced stability of control and ride comfort. With a two-cylinder front brake, a larger rear brake and a larger bore vacuum booster, the braking performance is improved significantly to achieve a braking distance of ≤37 m for 100 km/h. The Xpeng G3 2020 comes equipped with the Bosch's new generation EPB-MI electronic parking brakes, with safety functions such as ramp parking, dynamic parking, automatic departure, automatic parking, and anti-sliding. The Xpeng G3 2020 Edition carries a newly upgraded version of XPILOT 2.5 with new features including TJA (Traffic Congestion Assist) and ICA (Intelligent Cruise Assist), enabling it to perform LCC (Lane Centering Control) function under both city drive and highway conditions. These new features increase the G3's convenience, comfort and safety, by ensuring that the car remains centered in traffic lanes in both congested urban conditions and high-speed long-distance cruising, despite driver fatigue or uneven road surfaces. In addition, the new ALC (Automatic Lane Change) function allows the G3 2020 Edition to assess traffic and road conditions in real time, and automatically changes lanes just by triggering the turn indicator, facilitating more accurate overtaking and lane changing despite blind spots. These safety features are further supported by AI-powered driver fatigue and distraction warning, as well as driver heartbeat and health status monitoring."

Xpeng G3 2020 Edition (G3 520):

range of 520 km (323 miles) in NEDC cycle

in NEDC cycle 66.5 kWh battery pack (CATL)

battery pack (CATL) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.6 seconds

top speed of 170 km/h (106 mph)

145 kW and 300 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor

front-wheel drive

DC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 30 min

AC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 5.5 h

curb weight of 1,637 kg

Price after subsidies: 159,800 to 196,800 yuan ($23,218 to $28,595)

Xpeng G3 2020 Edition (G3 400):

range of 401 km (249 miles) in NEDC cycle

in NEDC cycle 50.5 kWh battery pack

battery pack 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds

top speed of 170 km/h (106 mph)

145 kW and 300 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor

front-wheel drive

DC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 38 min

AC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 4.3 h

curb weight of 1,578 kg

Price after subsidies: 143,800-180,800 yuan ($20,894-26,270)