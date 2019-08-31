e-Golf is now €4,000 cheaper in Germany. Lower prices are reportedly coming also to other markets.

This week it was noticed that the Volkswagen e-Golf offer in Germany has become €4,000 (around $4,440) cheaper than before.

The price, including taxes, is now €31,900, compared to €35,900 previously. Moreover, its expected that the price drop soon will spread to other European markets (and hopefully also to North America).

On August 30, the price drop of £2,765 (€3,044) to £31,075 RRP OTR, which equates to £27,575 (€30,357) after the Government’s Plug-In Car Grant, was announced in the UK.

Volkswagen news

volkswagen passat gte available order europe New Volkswagen Passat GTE Now Available To Order In Europe
volkswagen id3 reservations exceed 27000 Volkswagen ID.3 Reservations Exceed 27,000

It might be a sign that Volkswagen is making space for its new electric flagship Volkswagen ID.3. (starting below €40,000 in case of 1ST launch edition).

Volkswagen is also on the last straight with the all-new eighth-generation Golf model, which will not be available in an all-electric version anymore. Only conventional and plug-in hybrid GTE.

Volkswagen Golf - eighth generation (ICE)

Source: Volkswagen Germany via electrive.com

Hide press releaseShow press release

VOLKSWAGEN e-GOLF GETS £2,765 VALUE BOOST

  • All-electric e-Golf now costs from £27,575 RRP OTR1
  • Price revision further enhances the e-Golf’s value offering
  • Volkswagen’s electric cars are “For millions, not millionaires”

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen UK has reduced the price of the e-Golf to £31,075 RRP OTR, which equates to £27,575 after the Government’s Plug-In Car Grant. An OTR price reduction of £2,765 makes the e-Golf an even more value-friendly offering. This pure-electric family car combines the familiarity of the Golf and the assurance of Volkswagen quality with zero-emission mobility and low ownership costs.

The award-winning e-Golf has been a favourite among critics since its introduction in 2014, with a model-refresh in 2017 only drawing further acclaim. Its 144-mile range (WLTP certified) provides ample freedom for urban travelling, enough for a round trip from London to Brighton, while its smooth electric motor gives instant acceleration, with up to 136 PS and 393 lb ft of torque on tap.

Further sweetening the e-Golf package is the flexibility provided by a full 48-hour test drive, available on this model since mid-2019, which allows prospective customers to experience the e-Golf to its fullest potential, and watch it rise to the challenges thrown at it.

Volkswagen’s electric journey doesn’t start and finish with the e-Golf, however. The arrival of the ID.3 electric hatchback in 2020 will see Volkswagen’s much-anticipated electric vehicle plans come to fruition, built upon a purpose-built electric platform, the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). This will underpin a whole range of pure electric ID. vehicles, as Volkswagen aims for electromobility leadership - building electric cars for millions, not millionaires.

Geraldine Ingham, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “With ultra-low running costs and zero-emissions incentives, the e-Golf was already a value-packed offering by virtue of its electric powertrain.”

“A sizable price realignment only makes the e-Golf a more tempting proposition to buyers; after all, it’s a Golf – one of the UK’s most popular cars – but with all the added benefits and bonuses associated with electric propulsion.”

1 – after £3,500 Government grant