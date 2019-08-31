This week it was noticed that the Volkswagen e-Golf offer in Germany has become €4,000 (around $4,440) cheaper than before.

The price, including taxes, is now €31,900, compared to €35,900 previously. Moreover, its expected that the price drop soon will spread to other European markets (and hopefully also to North America).

On August 30, the price drop of £2,765 (€3,044) to £31,075 RRP OTR, which equates to £27,575 (€30,357) after the Government’s Plug-In Car Grant, was announced in the UK.

It might be a sign that Volkswagen is making space for its new electric flagship Volkswagen ID.3. (starting below €40,000 in case of 1ST launch edition).

Volkswagen is also on the last straight with the all-new eighth-generation Golf model, which will not be available in an all-electric version anymore. Only conventional and plug-in hybrid GTE.

Source: Volkswagen Germany via electrive.com