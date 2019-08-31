e-Golf is now €4,000 cheaper in Germany. Lower prices are reportedly coming also to other markets.
This week it was noticed that the Volkswagen e-Golf offer in Germany has become €4,000 (around $4,440) cheaper than before.
The price, including taxes, is now €31,900, compared to €35,900 previously. Moreover, its expected that the price drop soon will spread to other European markets (and hopefully also to North America).
On August 30, the price drop of £2,765 (€3,044) to £31,075 RRP OTR, which equates to £27,575 (€30,357) after the Government’s Plug-In Car Grant, was announced in the UK.
It might be a sign that Volkswagen is making space for its new electric flagship Volkswagen ID.3. (starting below €40,000 in case of 1ST launch edition).
Volkswagen is also on the last straight with the all-new eighth-generation Golf model, which will not be available in an all-electric version anymore. Only conventional and plug-in hybrid GTE.
Source: Volkswagen Germany via electrive.com
VOLKSWAGEN e-GOLF GETS £2,765 VALUE BOOST
- All-electric e-Golf now costs from £27,575 RRP OTR1
- Price revision further enhances the e-Golf’s value offering
- Volkswagen’s electric cars are “For millions, not millionaires”
Milton Keynes – Volkswagen UK has reduced the price of the e-Golf to £31,075 RRP OTR, which equates to £27,575 after the Government’s Plug-In Car Grant. An OTR price reduction of £2,765 makes the e-Golf an even more value-friendly offering. This pure-electric family car combines the familiarity of the Golf and the assurance of Volkswagen quality with zero-emission mobility and low ownership costs.
The award-winning e-Golf has been a favourite among critics since its introduction in 2014, with a model-refresh in 2017 only drawing further acclaim. Its 144-mile range (WLTP certified) provides ample freedom for urban travelling, enough for a round trip from London to Brighton, while its smooth electric motor gives instant acceleration, with up to 136 PS and 393 lb ft of torque on tap.
Further sweetening the e-Golf package is the flexibility provided by a full 48-hour test drive, available on this model since mid-2019, which allows prospective customers to experience the e-Golf to its fullest potential, and watch it rise to the challenges thrown at it.
Volkswagen’s electric journey doesn’t start and finish with the e-Golf, however. The arrival of the ID.3 electric hatchback in 2020 will see Volkswagen’s much-anticipated electric vehicle plans come to fruition, built upon a purpose-built electric platform, the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). This will underpin a whole range of pure electric ID. vehicles, as Volkswagen aims for electromobility leadership - building electric cars for millions, not millionaires.
Geraldine Ingham, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “With ultra-low running costs and zero-emissions incentives, the e-Golf was already a value-packed offering by virtue of its electric powertrain.”
“A sizable price realignment only makes the e-Golf a more tempting proposition to buyers; after all, it’s a Golf – one of the UK’s most popular cars – but with all the added benefits and bonuses associated with electric propulsion.”
1 – after £3,500 Government grant