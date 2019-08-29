Hide press release Show press release

PEUGEOT 3008 SUV GT HYBRID4 COMBINES 4WD AND 300HP WITH ULTRA-LOW CO2 EMISSIONS OF 29G/KM

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 will be available to order in late 2019

The Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) has been WLTP approved, with an official CO 2 rating of just 29g/km – placing it in the lowest Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) tax rate*

The 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 is powered by a 1.6L PureTech petrol engine and two electric motors, making a combined 220kW (300hp), and accelerates from 0-60mph in just 5.9 seconds

The 13.2kWh battery can be fully charged in less than two hours using a standard 7kW charging point and provides up to 36 miles of fully electric driving (WLTP)

A 165kW (225hp) front-wheel drive version will follow the four-wheel drive Hybrid4 model after launch

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 combines four-wheel drive technology and 300hp with ultra-low emissions of just 29g/km, according to official WLTP testing, and will be available to order in the UK later this year.

The all-new plug-in hybrid from PEUGEOT is powered by a combination of a 147kW (200hp) 1.6-L PureTech petrol engine and two electric motors, creating a combined power output of 220kW (300hp), and will accelerate from 0-60mph in just 5.9 seconds. The 13.2kWh battery provides up to 36 miles of 100% electric, or zero emission range, with a full charge taking less than two hours using a 7kW chargepoint.

The 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 is the first 3008 SUV available with four-wheel drive, while the ultra-low 29g/km CO 2 emissions means the vehicle classifies in the lowest Benefit-in-Kind rate for business and fleet users. The all-new plug-in hybrid attracts a BIK rating of only 10% from April 2020*.

After its launch, the 3008 GT Hybrid4 will be joined by a 165kW (225hp) front-wheel drive model. The front-wheel drive PHEV will combine a 132kW (180hp) PureTech petrol unit, with an 80kW (110hp) electric motor, located on the front axle, that is controlled via an EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 features Nappa Mistral full grain leather interior trim. The PHEV also utilises the newest safety technology, shared with the all-new 508 Fastback and SW, with adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and Lane Positioning Assist.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “The 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 is the next step in PEUGEOT’s electrification journey. It will join the all-new e-208 and e-2008 SUV, and follows our philosophy of ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’, as 3008 SUV buyers have the choice between efficient petrol, diesel and the plug-in hybrid electric technology for their car.”

The 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 will be joined by PHEV versions of the all-new 508 Fastback and the all-new 508 SW estate, while the all-new 208 and 2008 SUV will both offer fully electric variants, the e-208 and e-2008 SUV. By 2023, PEUGEOT will offer electrified variants of every model in its line-up.