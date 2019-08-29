Another day brings another plug-in hybrid model in Europe. Here is the plug-in hybrid Peugeot 3008.
Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4 is one of several plug-in hybrids announced in September 2018 (together FWD with 3008 GT Hybrid, 508 Hybrid, 508 SW Hybrid).
This new model is finally entering the market as the company already accepts orders in France (at €53,800) and from October 2019 on, it will expand to the rest of Europe.
Initially, Peugeot will offer the all-wheel-drive version (Hybrid4), while the front-wheel-drive (Hybrid) willo follow.
The interesting thing is that the final WLTP numbers are noticeably better than expected in 2018. Range in EV mode is around 59 km (36.7 miles).
Peugeot 3008 GT HYBRID4 spec:
- 13.2 kWh battery
- 59 km (36.7 miles) of WLTP all-electric range
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 220 kW/300 hp of: 147 kW/200 hp 1.6L PureTech combined with the new e-EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission and 80 kW/110 hp electric motor in the front plus another 80 kW/110 hp electric motor for rear axle
- 0-96 km/h (60 mph) in 5.9 seconds
- ll-electric mode up to 135 km/h
- charging using 3.3 kW on-board charger in around 4h or around 2h using 6.6 kW optional charger
- CO2 emissions of 29g/km, according to official WLTP testing
Peugeot lineup soon to include:
BEVs:
PHEVs:
- Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4
- Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid
- Peugeot 508 Hybrid
- Peugeot 508 SW Hybrid
By 2023 all models will have at least one electrified variant.
PEUGEOT 3008 SUV GT HYBRID4 COMBINES 4WD AND 300HP WITH ULTRA-LOW CO2 EMISSIONS OF 29G/KM
- The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 will be available to order in late 2019
- The Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) has been WLTP approved, with an official CO2 rating of just 29g/km – placing it in the lowest Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) tax rate*
- The 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 is powered by a 1.6L PureTech petrol engine and two electric motors, making a combined 220kW (300hp), and accelerates from 0-60mph in just 5.9 seconds
- The 13.2kWh battery can be fully charged in less than two hours using a standard 7kW charging point and provides up to 36 miles of fully electric driving (WLTP)
- A 165kW (225hp) front-wheel drive version will follow the four-wheel drive Hybrid4 model after launch
The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 combines four-wheel drive technology and 300hp with ultra-low emissions of just 29g/km, according to official WLTP testing, and will be available to order in the UK later this year.
The all-new plug-in hybrid from PEUGEOT is powered by a combination of a 147kW (200hp) 1.6-L PureTech petrol engine and two electric motors, creating a combined power output of 220kW (300hp), and will accelerate from 0-60mph in just 5.9 seconds. The 13.2kWh battery provides up to 36 miles of 100% electric, or zero emission range, with a full charge taking less than two hours using a 7kW chargepoint.
The 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 is the first 3008 SUV available with four-wheel drive, while the ultra-low 29g/km CO2 emissions means the vehicle classifies in the lowest Benefit-in-Kind rate for business and fleet users. The all-new plug-in hybrid attracts a BIK rating of only 10% from April 2020*.
After its launch, the 3008 GT Hybrid4 will be joined by a 165kW (225hp) front-wheel drive model. The front-wheel drive PHEV will combine a 132kW (180hp) PureTech petrol unit, with an 80kW (110hp) electric motor, located on the front axle, that is controlled via an EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox.
The 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 features Nappa Mistral full grain leather interior trim. The PHEV also utilises the newest safety technology, shared with the all-new 508 Fastback and SW, with adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and Lane Positioning Assist.
David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “The 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 is the next step in PEUGEOT’s electrification journey. It will join the all-new e-208 and e-2008 SUV, and follows our philosophy of ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’, as 3008 SUV buyers have the choice between efficient petrol, diesel and the plug-in hybrid electric technology for their car.”
The 3008 SUV GT Hybrid4 will be joined by PHEV versions of the all-new 508 Fastback and the all-new 508 SW estate, while the all-new 208 and 2008 SUV will both offer fully electric variants, the e-208 and e-2008 SUV. By 2023, PEUGEOT will offer electrified variants of every model in its line-up.