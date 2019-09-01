When Tesla first announced Track Mode for the Model 3, it appeared to be a pretty big deal. However, with Tesla, some topics stay hot for a long time, there's lots of talk from owners, we receive plenty of information, and CEO Elon Musk speaks to the topic repeatedly on Twitter. Other Tesla announcements seem to come and go rather quickly.

Interestingly, with regard to Track Mode, we recently asked ourselves if it's even "still a thing?" Of course it is, though we haven't really seen or heard very much about it as of late. This means there is some gray area. We still have several unanswered questions about the Model 3 feature.

In a recent video by YouTube channel Tesla Driver, we see extensive footage of a Model 3 Performance racing at Castle Combe Circuit in Wiltshire, England. The driver engages Track Mode and powers through a whopping 250 miles of range in a mere 30 minutes.

While this sounds like a ton of energy use, it's not really that big of a deal. For ease of comparing, let's say the car used its entire battery capacity in 30 minutes (even though the Model 3 Performance has a range over 300 miles).

People who spend time racing gas cars can tell you that it's not uncommon to get 4 to 8 mpg. Let's say a gas tank holds some 12 to 20 gallons. While this is far from scientific, in the best-case scenario (8 mpg and a 20-gallon tank), you'll be filling up after 160 miles.

At any rate, check out the video and leave us a comment below.

Video Description via Tesla Driver on YouTube: