Lexus, after years of reluctance towards all-electric cars, is finally working on... a concept, of a small electric hatchback for city use.

According to the latest rumors and previous reports, the new EV concept will be unveiled in October at the Tokyo Motor Show.

The design style might take inspiration from the LF-SA concept from 2015:

Lexus vice-president Koji Sato told Autocar: “We feel that our future could resemble this design,”

One thing is for sure - the grille won’t disappear on electric cars from Lexus, at least not completely because it's a representation of personality, the face of the car and part of the brand identity.

Lexus design boss Koichi Suga said:

"Cooling still needs to happen. The spindle grille is also a representation of personality, and it’s the face of the car, so it’s really a necessary part of the brand identity. But because it’s an EV, [customers] are also going to expect something that’s futuristic, something more non-traditional.”

For comparison, here is how the Lexus UX compact crossover looks:

Source: Autocar