The Volkswagen ID. Buggy was one of the most outstanding vehicles at the Monterey Car Week in California, not only because it's electric but above all because it's a buggy, literally a green buggy.

"The Concours d´Elegance is the final event of the Monterey Car Week. On its so-called “concept lawn”, automotive manufacturers show off their most exciting concept vehicles. The ID. BUGGY doesn’t really fit in with this ensemble, but that’s exactly why it needs to be here."

The German manufacturer designed the concept as an example of utilization of the MEB platform in a low-volume application by potential third-party manufacturers.

In California, Volkswagen allowed media to test drive the ID. Buggy a little bit, but only at limited speed.

Volkswagen I.D. Buggy specs:

62 kWh battery

up to 250 km (155 miles) of WLTP range

150 kW/204 PS and 309 Nm (228 lb-ft) of torque rear electric motor

and of torque rear electric motor option of all-wheel drive with additional front motor

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.2 seconds

top speed electronically controlled at 160 km/h (99 mph)

based on Volkswagen MEB platform

