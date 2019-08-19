Work at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai progresses as usual after the minor damages caused by the Lekima Typhoon, according to the latest video reports recorded on August 15/16.

On one of the sides of the main building Tesla is reportedly installing a Supercharging station:

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Aug 15 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K The typhoon blows down the temporary wall and has no impact on the factory building. The surrounding supporting buildings have already started construction.



We strongly advise you to see also the second video below, from 烏瓦, which includes beautiful music and footage of the sunset.

Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube: Tesla's gigafactory3 was included in the Free Trade Zone\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai

Recently, things happened in Tesla, and the second quarter earnings were 408 million US dollars. Then it was told that Tesla needed to complete the investment of 14.08 billion yuan in Shanghai factory within 5 years and at the end of 2023, Tesla Shanghai Super Factory every year. Continued to pay 2.23 billion yuan in tax revenue, if not, Shanghai will recover the land; then on August 6, the Chinese government introduced the planning of the new zone of the free trade zone, Tesla Shanghai was included, that is , Sla Shanghai will enjoy the preferential policy of the Free Trade Zone; on August 7, Tesla released the information of the Shanghai factory for the first time on the official website, saying that Shanghai will be built smoothly and will be put into production by the end of 2019, and 3,000 Model3s will be produced every week according to plan.And, all indications are that the losses are serious, but Tesla's performance in the Chinese market is not bad. According to statistics, in the first half of this year, Tesla's total sales in the Chinese market achieved a growth of more than 40%. Become the second largest market in Tesla. The industry believes that the Chinese market will become Tesla's "life-saving straw"?

