BYD, as with other manufacturers in China, in July was affected by the decrease of subsidies for New Energy Vehicles (on June 26).

While in June sales increased 59% to 25,849, in July sales shrunk 12% to 16,010. It's not a usual sight, but it happened also in the past.

Hopefully, BYD will be back to growth soon. So far this year, BYD sales amounted 156,771, which is 75% more than a year ago at this time.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – July 2019

After introducing the all-electric S2 model (entry-level version of Yuan BEV) in June, BYD's lineup expanded to 11 models.

The Song model was upgraded to Song Pro (BEV and PHEV) starting in July with almost 2,000 sales (we will probably take a closer look at the Song Pro in another post). Other than that, most of the models were in decline.

BYD sales breakdown:

Yuan BEV – 4,320 (47,804 YTD)



e5 – 126 (26,221 YTD)



Tang PHEV – 2,100 (26,274 YTD)



Qin PHEV – 1,785 (12,857 YTD)



Qin BEV – 1,200 (11,858 YTD)

Song PHEV – 1,890 (8,586 YTD)

Tang BEV - 570 (5,635 YTD)

Song BEV – 99 (4,347 YTD)



e1 - 1,120 (5,288 YTD)

S2 - 2,080 (4,141 YTD) *New monthly record

*New monthly record Song MAX PHEV - 720 (3,760 YTD)

Most of the sales are BEVs: