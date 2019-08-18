This week, Tesla increased the starting price of the top of the line Tesla Model 3 Performance version by $1,000 to $55,990.

The most recent adjustment follows a significant price drop of $4,910 in July, which combined with Pearl White Multi-Coat as the standard color, helped to offset the decreasing federal tax credit.

Prices before $1,200 DST and before the $1,875 federal tax credit deduction:

Model 3 Standard Range - $35,400 ( no data about any change )

) Model 3 Standard Range Plus - $38,990 ( no change )

) Model 3 Long Range AWD - $47,990 ( no change )

) Model 3 Long Range AWD Performance - $55,900 ($1,000 more)

Tesla Model 3 prices in U.S. - August 17, 2019

Tesla Model Y

In the case of the Tesla Model Y, scheduled for market launch in Fall 2020, the offer was updated and seems to be more attractive than initially, despite the base price being $1,000 higher.

Tesla Model Y prices before $1,200 DST (there will be no federal tax credit available for Tesla in 2020):

Performance – $61,000 (Fall 2020)

Long Range AWD – $52,000 (Fall 2020)

Long Range RWD – $48,000 (Fall 2020)

The positive for the Model Y is the $3,000 Autopilot option as standard. The car will be available with Pearl White Multi-Coat color as standard.

The difference between the Model Y and corresponding Model 3 versions should not exceed $5,000.

Source: Tesla,Teslarati