EVs have a lot of torque from zero. Off-road vehicles have means to get as much torque as possible, such as with a reduction gearbox and other gadgets. But how do they behave in slippery conditions? Is the off-roader better than the EV? The Duszaniespokojna YouTube channel made a test with rollers and shows there is practically no difference.

In order to evaluate that, Duszaniespokojna chose a Land Rover Discovery 4, known for its off-road capability, and a Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor. In other words, an AWD Model 3.

These tests on rollers are very interesting because they reproduce low traction situations on the wheels, such as in the mud or on icy surfaces. For that, the cars have some of their wheels put into rollers and they have to drive out of them.

Right at the beginning, the video promises to show us four situations of slipping wheels. The first with front wheels spinning, the second with the right wheels doing so, the third with the front left wheel and the rear right wheel with no grip at all and the last one with all wheels but the front left wheel on rollers.

We are not very sure why, but the situation with the front wheels on rollers is not presented. Possibly because that would simply make the cars behave like any regular rear-wheel-drive vehicle. All the other situations are tested both with the Model 3 and the Disco 4.

It would be interesting if Duszaniespokojna marked the time for each of the cars to get out of the slippery situations. There is no such thing, but we would bet the Model 3 takes as much time as the Land Rover to find traction and free itself from the rollers.

We would go even further: in some situations, it seems the Model 3 finds traction faster than the Discovery 4 does. And that is enough to say people that live in places with snow or mud are very right to choose AWD EVs.

Watch the video and tell us what you think. Does the Model 3 behave better than the Disco 4? Worse? Do they face these problems in the same fashion? The comments section is all yours.