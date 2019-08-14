Significant growth of all-electric car sales in Western Europe this year translated into corresponding growth of market share.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), the 12-month rolling average of all-electric car sales hit 2% in July, which means every 50th new passenger car is electric.

"Milestone moment: Western Europe's 12-month rolling total of pure electric car registrations now account for 2% of the total new car registrations in the region according to a new report."

During the peak months of volume deliveries of Tesla Model 3, the market share three times reached and once even exceeded 2.5% market share.

We expect that the year 2020 will open the way for at least 3-4% as there are many new BEV models entering production, including several from the mainstream segment.