This week Tesla launched sales of the Model 3 in South Korea, where tse tarting price is 52 million won (around $42,900).

Because of the generous incentives of 9 million won (government subsidy) and up to 20 million won (subsidies from the central and provincial governments), the effective price reportedly might be over 20 million won (probably around $27,000).

As in the case of other markets, there are three versions available:

Standard Range Plus (RWD) - 52.39 million won (around $42,900)

- 52.39 million won (around $42,900) Long Range (AWD) - 62.39 million won (around $51,000)

- 62.39 million won (around $51,000) Performance (Long Range AWD) - 72.39 million won (around $59,200)

Customer deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

In South Korea, Tesla offers to its customers charging infrastructure that consists of 22 Supercharging stations and 172 Destination charging points.

Source: The Korea Times, The Korea Herald