Solaris is doing great in Italy, winning order after order. The latest one is from the transport operator ACTV SPA Venezia in the famous city of Venice.

In total, 30 Solaris Urbino 12 Electric with fast charging infrastructure will be purchased for over €20 million ($22.4 million).

The most important part is that thanks to this order, two islands - Lido and Pellestrina, will go all-electric, replacing 100% of the diesel fleet.

"The supply of the Solaris company to the customer ACTV SPA Venezia includes the delivery of 30 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses, which will be used on the Lido and Pellestrina islands and will replace 100% of the diesel vehicles currently operating on two islands."

Interestingly, there is no need for huge battery packs. Buses will be equipped with 116 kWh packs (usually good for no more than 100 km/62 miles of range), which will quick charge from:

nine fast pantograph battery chargers

six fixed plug-in battery chargers

a mobile plug-in charger

Deliveries are scheduled by the end of 2020. Here is more about the buses: