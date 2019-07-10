Electric bus orders in Europe are getting bolder as agencies intend to switch to 100% electric.
Solaris was awarded by the Milan carrier ATM Milano a contract to deliver up to 250 electric buses, which is one of the biggest framework agreement for EV buses in Europe.
ATM Milano plans to completely phase out diesel buses by 2030 and the total cost of the switch will be up to €192 million ($215 million).
The first batch of 40 Solaris Urbino 12 Electric with space for 82 people, of whom 26 are seated, a 240 kWh battery pack and 220 kW drivetrain (two 110 kW motors integrated into axle) will be delivered from June 2020 on.
"The 12-metre Urbino electric will be equipped with batteries of the Solaris High Energy type with a total capacity of over 240 kWh. The electric power in those batteries will be recharged by means of an inverted pantograph, i.e. a device lowered from the charging pole to the vehicle roof, and a classic plug-in device in the bus depot. The drive unit will consist of an electric axle with two integrated electric engines of 110 kW each."
The Polish manufacturer already delivered 25 electric buses to Milan in the past and 40 to Italy in general.
Several hundred electric buses sold so far in Europe makes Solaris one of the top few manufacturers in Europe.
"The benefits of an electric bus, such as the extremely low noise production, reduced vibration and, above all, no local emissions will certainly increase the travel comfort of Milan inhabitants. In addition, the comfortable and spacious interior will be fitted with a series of state-of-the-art solutions, i.e. USB ports enabling the recharging of mobile devices, a passenger information system and a video surveillance system, which will increase both travel comfort and safety. Moreover, the driver will have screens displaying a view of the doors and the pantograph, and a rear-view reversing camera at his or her disposal.
The spacious air-conditioned passenger compartment can fit up to 82 people, of whom 26 are seated. The vehicle will be adapted to the needs of persons with disabilities: a functional bay and 14 seats accessible from the low floor will facilitate the travel."