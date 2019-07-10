Solaris was awarded by the Milan carrier ATM Milano a contract to deliver up to 250 electric buses, which is one of the biggest framework agreement for EV buses in Europe.

ATM Milano plans to completely phase out diesel buses by 2030 and the total cost of the switch will be up to €192 million ($215 million).

The first batch of 40 Solaris Urbino 12 Electric with space for 82 people, of whom 26 are seated, a 240 kWh battery pack and 220 kW drivetrain (two 110 kW motors integrated into axle) will be delivered from June 2020 on.

"The 12-metre Urbino electric will be equipped with batteries of the Solaris High Energy type with a total capacity of over 240 kWh. The electric power in those batteries will be recharged by means of an inverted pantograph, i.e. a device lowered from the charging pole to the vehicle roof, and a classic plug-in device in the bus depot. The drive unit will consist of an electric axle with two integrated electric engines of 110 kW each."

The Polish manufacturer already delivered 25 electric buses to Milan in the past and 40 to Italy in general.