An in-depth look at just about everything that's known about the Tesla truck.
The Tesla truck is always front and center on everyone's EV minds these days. It's perhaps the most anticipated electric vehicle of all time, yet not all is known of the truck.
According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the upcoming Tesla truck will have a target price of under $50,000. Musk stated:
“You should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less.”
Musk added that the capabilities of the Tesla truck will be unmatched. In the past, Musk commented on the abilities of the Ram truck, stating that it'll be more or less toy-like compared to the Tesla truck. Range of the Tesla truck is expected to be around 500 miles. The unveiling is still supposedly set for sometime later this year. Musk once tweeted that it could tow 300,000 pounds.
Regarding the look, there's been any number of renders of a possible Tesla truck produced over the past couple of years, but we've yet to see the actual truck to really have an idea of what it will look like, though Musk does say it'll have a certain sort of sci-fi appearance.
This video does a swell job at outlining what to expect from the Tesla truck. It's chock full of known details and even concludes with some footage of Truckla, the converted Tesla Model 3 truck. Give the video a watch to find out basically everything we know of the Tesla truck.
Video description via UPHIGH Productions The Future on YouTube:
Musk made interesting new comments about the upcoming Tesla Pickup truck, including a first hint at the starting price, which he aims to keep under $50,000, and some of the functionality.
Tesla’s CEO has previously sought suggestions for features to add to the Tesla truck under development and he revealed some planned features, like an option for 400 to 500 miles of range, Dual Motor All-wheel-drive powertrain with dynamic suspension, as well as ‘300,000 lbs of towing capacity’.
During an appearance on Ride the Lighting podcast, Musk made some new comments about the upcoming electric pickup truck. He confirmed that Tesla is aiming to keep the starting price under $50,000:
“We don’t want it to be really expensive. I think it got to start at less than $50,000 – it’s got to be like $49,000 starting price max. Ideally less. It just can’t be unaffordable. It’s got to be something that’s affordable. There will be versions of the truck that will be more expensive, but you’ve got to be able to get a really great truck for $49,000 or less.”
The CEO has previously mentioned that the Tesla Truck will not look out of place in the set of the sci-fi Blade Runner franchise, and he has also noted that the vehicle will be loaded to the teeth with tech. In a series of tweets last year, Musk noted that the Tesla pickup would have six seats, 400-500 miles of range per charge, dual motor AWD, a 240-volt connection for heavy-duty tools, and up to 300,000 pounds of towing capacity, to name a few.
Nevertheless, considering the vehicle’s starting price, Tesla seems to be looking to release a version of the vehicle that is specifically aimed at customers that need functionality and utility. As a final note, Elon Musk also confirmed that the teaser image shared by Tesla during the Model Y unveiling is the front of the pickup truck. Let the next round of Tesla Truck renders begin, at least until the electric car maker unveils the vehicle later this year.