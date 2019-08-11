The Tesla truck is always front and center on everyone's EV minds these days. It's perhaps the most anticipated electric vehicle of all time, yet not all is known of the truck.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the upcoming Tesla truck will have a target price of under $50,000. Musk stated:

“You should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less.”

Musk added that the capabilities of the Tesla truck will be unmatched. In the past, Musk commented on the abilities of the Ram truck, stating that it'll be more or less toy-like compared to the Tesla truck. Range of the Tesla truck is expected to be around 500 miles. The unveiling is still supposedly set for sometime later this year. Musk once tweeted that it could tow 300,000 pounds.

Gallery: Tesla Electric Pickup Truck Ram Look-Alike Render Surfaces On Video

5 Photos

Regarding the look, there's been any number of renders of a possible Tesla truck produced over the past couple of years, but we've yet to see the actual truck to really have an idea of what it will look like, though Musk does say it'll have a certain sort of sci-fi appearance.

This video does a swell job at outlining what to expect from the Tesla truck. It's chock full of known details and even concludes with some footage of Truckla, the converted Tesla Model 3 truck. Give the video a watch to find out basically everything we know of the Tesla truck.

Video description via UPHIGH Productions The Future on YouTube: